Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Tajikistan asks Russian-led military bloc to help it deal with Afghan fallout- RIA

1 minute read

MOSCOW, July 7 (Reuters) - Tajikistan on Wednesday called on members of a Russian-led military bloc to help it deal with security challenges emerging from neighbouring Afghanistan, the RIA news agency reported.

The security situation in Afghanistan has rapidly deteriorated as foreign troops withdraw after 20 years, and hundreds of Afghan servicemen have crossed the border with Tajikistan in response to advances by the Taliban.

Tajikistan made its appeal to help to the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO).

The CSTO is a post-Soviet security bloc led by Russia which includes the Central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan as members.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 1:39 PM UTCAs lockdown bites, Malaysians hoist white flags in plea for help

When Malaysian mother Hadijah Neamat was struggling to cope during the coronavirus lockdown, she hung a scrap of white cloth outside her window in a plea for help.

Asia PacificCOVID infections imperil Indonesia's vaccinated health workers, and hospitals
Asia PacificSingapore omits Sinovac shots from COVID-19 vaccination tally
Asia PacificPhilippines' Duterte 'seriously thinking' about VP race
Asia PacificUN rights expert urges sanctions on Myanmar's oil, gas sectors

A United Nations human rights investigator called on countries on Wednesday to impose economic sanctions on Myanmar's oil and gas sector to cripple the junta that took power five months ago.