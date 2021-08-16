Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Taliban in Afghan capital Kabul start collecting weapons from civilians

1 minute read

KABUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters in the Afghan capital, Kabul, started collecting weapons from civilians on Monday because people no longer need them for personal protection, a Taliban official said.

"We understand people kept weapons for personal safety. They can now feel safe. We are not here to harm innocent civilians," the official told Reuters.

City resident Salad Moleskin, director of the MOBY group media company, said on Twitter that Taliban soldiers had come to his company compound to enquire about the weapons kept by his security team.

Reporting by Kabul bureau Editing by Robert Birsel and Giles Elgood

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 9:09 AM UTC

The rise and fall of Malaysia's Muhyiddin Yassin

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigned on Monday, ending a torrid 17 months in office as he battled political infighting and questions over his legitimacy, while his government faced a raging pandemic and an economic downturn.

Asia Pacific
Japan to extend COVID-19 "state of emergency" lockdown through mid-Sept -report
Asia Pacific
Australia works to get citizens, humanitarian cases out of Afghanistan
Asia Pacific
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back
Asia Pacific
Ex-Khmer Rouge leader seeks overturning of Cambodia genocide conviction