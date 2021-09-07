Factbox: Taliban announces makeup of new Afghan government

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban's deputy leader and negotiator, and other delegation members attend the Afghan peace conference in Moscow, Russia March 18, 2021. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The Taliban announced Afghanistan's new government on Tuesday, naming Mullah Hasan Akhund, a close associate of the movement's late founder Mullah Omar, as acting prime minister.

The Taliban's main spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said all those named were holding their positions in an 'acting' capacity. Herewith the full list published by the Islamist movement:-

Prime Minister - Mullah Mohammed Hasan Akhund

1st Deputy Prime Minister - Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar

2nd Deputy Prime Minister - Mawlavi Abdul Salam Hanafi

Foreign Minister - Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi

Defence Minister - Mawlavi Mohammed Yaqoob

Interior Minister - Mullah Sirajuddin Haqqani

Justice Minister - Mawlavi Abdul Hakim Sharie

Borders and Tribal Affairs Minister - Mullah Noorullah Noor

Head of Intelligence - Mullah Abdul Haq Wasiq

Finance Minister - Mullah Hedayatullah Badri

Economy Minister - Qari Din Mohammed Hanif

Central Bank Governor - Haji Mohammed Idris

Energy & Water Minister - Mullah Abdul Latif Mansoor

Rural Rehabilitation Minister - Mullah Younus Akhundzada

Public Works Minister - Mullah Abdul Manan Omari

Mines and Petroleum - Mullah Mohammed Esa Akhund

Culture & Information Minister - Mullah Khairullah Khairkhwah

Deputy Culture and Information Minister - Zabihullah Mujahid

Communications Minister - Mawlavi Najibullah Haqqani

Higher Education Minister - Abdul Baqi Haqqani

Refugee & Repatriation Minister - Haji Khalil ur Rahman Haqqani

