Taliban call on Afghan imams to urge unity at Friday prayers

A member of Taliban forces inspects the area outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

KABUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Taliban urged Afghan imams to try to counter negative reports about the movement and persuade people not to try to flee the country ahead of the first Friday prayers since the dramatic seizure of Kabul on Sunday.

In a message on Thursday as disorderly crowds continued to wait outside Kabul airport for flights out of the country, the Taliban said it hoped all imams in Kabul and the provinces would promote the benefits of the Islamic system and urge unity.

It said they should "encourage our compatriots to work for the development of the country, and not to try to leave the country" and answer "the negative propaganda of the enemy".

The message came as flag-waving protesters took to the streets of more Afghan cities as popular opposition to the Taliban spread. read more

Reporting by Kabul bureau Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.