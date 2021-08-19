Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Taliban call on Afghan imams to urge unity at Friday prayers

1 minute read

A member of Taliban forces inspects the area outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

KABUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Taliban urged Afghan imams to try to counter negative reports about the movement and persuade people not to try to flee the country ahead of the first Friday prayers since the dramatic seizure of Kabul on Sunday.

In a message on Thursday as disorderly crowds continued to wait outside Kabul airport for flights out of the country, the Taliban said it hoped all imams in Kabul and the provinces would promote the benefits of the Islamic system and urge unity.

It said they should "encourage our compatriots to work for the development of the country, and not to try to leave the country" and answer "the negative propaganda of the enemy".

The message came as flag-waving protesters took to the streets of more Afghan cities as popular opposition to the Taliban spread. read more

Reporting by Kabul bureau Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 2:50 PM UTC

U.N., aid groups appeal for Afghanistan funding, vow to stay

The heads of U.N. agencies and international aid groups appealed on Thursday for more humanitarian funding for Afghanistan as they pledged to stay and deliver, warning that they were at least $800 million short of what was needed.

Asia Pacific
Singapore to start gradual easing of COVID-19 border restrictions
Asia Pacific
Former Malaysia Deputy PM Ismail Sabri poised to clinch premiership
Asia Pacific
Last living Khmer Rouge leader says not behind Cambodia bloodbath
Asia Pacific
Planes, guns, night-vision goggles: The Taliban's new U.S.-made war chest