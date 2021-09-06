Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Taliban claim complete control of Afghan province of Panjshir

1 minute read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Taliban have taken complete control of Panjshir province, the last area in Afghanistan being held by resistance forces, the Islamist militant group's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Monday.

Pictures on social media showed Taliban members standing in front of the gate of the Panjshir provincial governor’s compound.

There was no immediate word from Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the opposition group resisting Taliban forces.

Reporting by Kabul bureau; Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 1:20 AM UTC

New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs

New Zealand reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 for a third day in a row on Monday, ahead of a decision on whether coronavirus restrictions would be eased in most of the country.

Asia Pacific
Philippine Airlines to return 22 planes, reassures on survival
Asia Pacific
Australia sees strong future for coal beyond 2030 despite U.N. call
Asia Pacific
Binance removes Singapore products on main platform after regulator's warning