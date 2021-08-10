Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Taliban committed to Doha negotiations, Afghan government demands mediator -Al Jazeera

1 minute read

A general view shows talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents in Doha, Qatar September 12, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem al Omari

CAIRO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A spokesman for the Taliban's political office told Al Jazeera TV on Tuesday that the group is committed to the negotiation path in Doha and does not want it to collapse.

A member of the Afghan government delegation in the Doha negotiations also spoke to the Qatar-based channel, saying the government demands a mediator in the negotiations "to determine the seriousness of the parties."

The Taliban spokesman said that "it was the government that rejected the principle of a mediator, not the Taliban," according to Al Jazeera.

"We ask the international community to accurately assess the reality on the ground," he added.

The Afghan government delegation member told Al Jazeera that the "Taliban has no interest in negotiating, but rather in achieving its goals with violence. The international community should pressure the Taliban to show seriousness."

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Chris Reese and Peter Cooney

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 2:38 PM UTCThai police clash with protesters as thousands hold anti-government rally

Police in Thailand fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets to disperse protesters who took to the streets of Bangkok on Tuesday amid anger over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government.

Asia PacificFactbox: Afghan cities taken over or contested by Taliban
Asia PacificBangladesh starts COVID-19 vaccine drive for Rohingya refugees
Asia PacificEast Timor detects first domestic transmission of COVID-19 Delta variant
Asia PacificU.S. eases COVID-related travel advisory for Canada -State Department