Taliban condemn U.S. drone attack, prepare to set up new Afghan government

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Taliban condemned on Saturday a U.S. drone strike against Islamic State militants following Thursday's suicide attack outside Kabul airport, with a spokesman describing the operation as a "clear attack on Afghan territory".

Zabihullah Mujahid said the Taliban expected to take full control of Kabul airport very shortly, once U.S. forces leave, and would announce a full cabinet in the coming days.

He said officials had already been appointed to run key institutions including the ministries of public health and education and the central bank. He also said he expected the serious economic turbulence which has hit the afghani currency to ease soon.

