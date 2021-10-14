Taliban delegation to join Moscow talks next week - report

MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A Taliban delegation will arrive in Moscow next week for the so-called Moscow format talks on Afghanistan, Russia's TASS news agency quoted the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Thursday.

The Moscow talks also involve China, Pakistan, India and Iran.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.