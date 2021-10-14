Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Taliban delegation to join Moscow talks next week - report

1 minute read

MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A Taliban delegation will arrive in Moscow next week for the so-called Moscow format talks on Afghanistan, Russia's TASS news agency quoted the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Thursday.

The Moscow talks also involve China, Pakistan, India and Iran.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 6:33 AM UTC

Japan dissolves parliament, setting stage for general election

Japan dissolved its parliament on Thursday, setting the stage for an election at the end of the month that will pit new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida against unpopular opposition in a battle over who can better fix the pandemic-battered economy.

Asia Pacific
Taiwan won't start a war with China, defence minister says
Asia Pacific
New Zealand reports biggest rise in COVID-19 cases in six weeks
Asia Pacific
Indonesia's Bali reopens to foreign tourists, but with no flights
Asia Pacific
Out of the blue: 'Captain DPRK' brightens up North Korean defence exhibition