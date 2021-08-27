Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Taliban forces in Kabul airport ready to take over -Taliban officials

1 minute read

A view of the main entrance at the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan August 27, 2021. Satellite image 2021 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Taliban forces have taken up position in Kabul airport and are ready to take full control as early as this weekend, as soon as U.S. forces leave, two senior Taliban figures said on Friday.

One senior commander said Taliban forces had taken over most of the airport, "just not a small part where the Americans still are."

A second official said the forces were ready to take full control, adding: "It's just a matter of some more time."

"As soon as the Americans leave, they just have to give us the signal and we will then take over," he said. "This can be done as early as this weekend."

No comment was immediately available from the Taliban's official spokesmen.

Reporting by Rupam Jain, Gibran Peshimam; writing by James Mackenzie; editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 5:37 AM UTC

Malaysia's new PM retains finance minister, senior figures in cabinet

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob unveiled his cabinet on Friday, re-appointing the finance minister and several others from the previous administration, in the hope of restoring political stability amid a COVID-19 crisis.

Asia Pacific
Analysis: Southeast Asia tech dealmaking booms as investors place post-COVID bets
Asia Pacific
Sydney cases dip as Australia debates COVID-19 reopening plans
Asia Pacific
Rio Tinto yet to pay compensation over sacred site destruction
Asia Pacific
Taliban forces in Kabul airport ready to take over -Taliban officials