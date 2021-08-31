Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Taliban government will decide on Kabul airport charter flights - Germany

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas speaks to reporters on developments in Afghanistan, in Berlin, Germany, August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/Pool

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Germany will wait for the Taliban to install a new government to see if the Islamists will honour their pledge to allow civilians to leave Afghanistan on flights from Kabul airport, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday.

"The Taliban have promised, but in the coming days and weeks we will find out whether we can count on that," Maas said during a news conference in Islamabad with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

"The Taliban want to install a new government, and this will give us an indication whether our request that it be inclusive is met," he added.

