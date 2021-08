Taliban guards continue to provide security outside Kabul airport-Taliban official

Members of Taliban forces sit at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Taliban guards continue to protect civilians outside Kabul airport, an official from the Islamist group said on Thursday, adding that Western forces must stick to a deadline of completing evacuations from Afghanistan by the end of the month.

"Our guards are also risking their lives at Kabul airport, they face a threat too from the Islamic State group," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Reporting by Rupam Jain, Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

