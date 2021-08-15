Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Taliban have started entering Kabul from all sides - Afghan interior ministry

1 minute read

KABUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The Taliban have begun entering the Afghan capital Kabul from all sides, the Afghan interior ministry said on Sunday, as U.S. and European Union staff sought safety.

"Core" U.S. team members were working from the Kabul airport, a U.S. official said, while a NATO official said several EU staff had moved to a safer, undisclosed location in the capital.

After its lightning advance on the capital, the insurgent group ordered its fighters to refrain violence, allow safe passage to anyone seeking to leave and request women to head to protected areas, said a Taliban leader in Doha.

(Reporting by Kabul bureau, Writing by Rupam Jain; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 8:30 AM UTC

Taliban enter Afghan capital as US diplomats evacuate by chopper

Taliban insurgents entered the Afghanistan capital Kabul on Sunday, an interior ministry official said, as the United States evacuated diplomats from its embassy by helicopter.

Asia Pacific
Malaysia PM Muhyiddin to resign on Monday - report
Asia Pacific
Dozens of Rohingya missing after boat sinks in Bay of Bengal
Asia Pacific
Thai protesters plan "car mob" rally demanding PM resign
Asia Pacific
Japan's Suga pledges not to wage war again as ministers visit controversial shrine