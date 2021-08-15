Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Asia Pacific

Taliban officials: there will be no transitional government in Afghanistan

1 minute read

Taliban fighters keep watch in Ghazni province, Afghanistan August 14, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

KABUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Two Taliban officials told Reuters on Sunday there would be no transitional government in Afghanistan and that the group expects a complete handover of power.

President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan after Taliban fighters entered the capital Kabul earlier on Sunday, capping their return to power two decades after being forced out by U.S.-led forces.

The government's acting interior minister, Abdul Sattar Mirzakawal, had said that power would be handed over to a transitional administration.

Reporting by Kabul bureau, Writing by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Alison Williams

