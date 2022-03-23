1 minute read
Taliban orders that high schools remain closed to girls is a betrayal of commitments, U.S. says
WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Wednesday said the Taliban's announcement that high schools in Afghanistan would remain closed for girls is a betrayal of public commitments to the Afghan people and international community.
State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the announcement will have an impact on the Taliban's ability to gain international legitimacy.
