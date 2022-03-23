Taliban orders that high schools remain closed to girls is a betrayal of commitments, U.S. says

An Afghan schoolgirl reads from her book inside a house in Kabul, Afghanistan, March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Charlotte Greenfield

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Wednesday said the Taliban's announcement that high schools in Afghanistan would remain closed for girls is a betrayal of public commitments to the Afghan people and international community.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the announcement will have an impact on the Taliban's ability to gain international legitimacy.

Reporting by Simon Lewis, Rami Ayyub and Daphne Psaledakis; editing by Jonathan Oatis

