Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Taliban report no clashes in Afghanistan day after they capture Kabul

1 minute read

People walk at the entrance gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

KABUL, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Taliban officials said on Monday they had received no reports of any clashes from across the country a day after the militants seized the capital, Kabul, and the U.S.-backed government collapsed.

"The situation is peaceful, as per our reports," one of the senior members of the Taliban said. They declined to be identified.

Reporting by Kabul bureau; Editing by Robert Birsel and Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 5:01 AM UTC

Japan to extend COVID-19 "state of emergency" lockdown through mid-Sept -report

The Japanese government is set to extend its "state of emergency" soft lockdown in regions including Tokyo to the middle of September as well as adding several other regions, the Sankei Shimbun daily reported on Monday.

Asia Pacific
Sydney Airport rejects improved $16.8 bln buyout bid, open to higher offer
Asia Pacific
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back
Asia Pacific
Taliban officials: there will be no transitional government in Afghanistan
Asia Pacific
Indonesia president says need to balance health and economy in pandemic