Taliban says it does not seek to seize power in Afghanistan militarily - TASS

MOSCOW, July 8 (Reuters) - The Taliban's political office said on Thursday that the group did not seek to seize power in Afghanistan militarily, Russia's TASS news agency reported.

There has been a rapid deterioration in security in Afghanistan as the Taliban have made gains while the United States withdraws its forces after 20 years.

