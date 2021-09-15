Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Taliban seize $12.4 million from former top Afghan officials

1 minute read
1/2

A person holds a bundle of Afghan afghani banknotes at a money exchange market, following banks and markets reopening after the Taliban took over in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 4, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's Taliban-controlled central bank said it had seized nearly $12.4 million in cash and gold from former top government officials on Wednesday, including former vice president Amrullah Saleh.

In a statement, the central bank said the money and gold had been kept in officials' houses, although it did not yet know for what purpose.

Saleh's whereabouts are unknown. He has vowed to resist the Taliban, who stormed to power a month ago, and last week a family member said the Taliban had executed his brother Rohullah Azizi.

In a separate statement, the bank urged Afghans to use the country's local Afghani currency. It comes amid growing worries that the country's banks and firms are running short of money, especially dollars, which are widely used.

In a sign that the Taliban are looking to recoup assets belonging to former government officials, the central bank issued a circular to local banks last week asking them to freeze the accounts of politically exposed individuals linked to the previous government, two commercial bankers said.

Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Tom Arnold and Mike Collett-White

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 1:14 PM UTC

Running out of dollars, Afghan banks ask Taliban for more cash

Afghanistan's banks are running out of dollars, and may have to close their doors to customers unless the Taliban government releases funds soon, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Asia Pacific
Taliban seize $12.4 million from former top Afghan officials
Asia Pacific
One month after fall of Kabul, economic crisis stalks Taliban
Asia Pacific
Anti-laundering unit goes off-grid, fraying Afghan ties to global finance
Asia Pacific
North and South Korea conduct duelling missile tests as arms race heats up