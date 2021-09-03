Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Taliban sources say their forces take Panjshir, in full control of Afghanistan

1 minute read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Taliban forces have taken full control of Afghanistan including the Panjshir valley where opposition forces had been holding out, three Taliban sources said on Friday as heavy celebratory gunfire was heard in the Afghan capital Kabul.

"By the grace of Allah Almighty, we are in control of the entire Afghanistan. The troublemakers have defeated and Panjshir is now under our command," said one Taliban commander.

It was not immediately possible to confirm the reports. Former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, one of the leaders of the opposition forces told Tolo News television station that reports he had fled the country were lies.

Reporting by Islamabad newsroom Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 11:55 AM UTC

Police in New Zealand kill "extremist" who stabbed six in supermarket

New Zealand police on Friday shot and killed a knife-wielding "extremist" who was known to authorities, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, after he stabbed and wounded at least six people in a supermarket.

Asia Pacific
Factbox: Possible candidates to become Japan's next prime minister
Asia Pacific
Australian PM seeks quicker reopening after COVID-19 vaccine swap with Britain
Asia Pacific
EXCLUSIVE U.S. funding tapped for Pacific undersea cable after China rebuffed
Asia Pacific
Thai activists push for PM to quit as confidence vote looms