Asia Pacific
Taliban spokesman says China can contribute to Afghanistan's development - state media
1 minute read
BEIJING, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Afghan Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said on Thursday China could contribute to the development of Afghanistan in the future, Chinese state media reported.
Suhail Shaheen made the remark in an interview with China's state CGTN television, it said.
Reporting by Beijing newsroom; editing by Mark Heinrich
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.