Taliban spokesman says China can contribute to Afghanistan's development - state media

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen leaves after a news conference in Moscow, Russia July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

BEIJING, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Afghan Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said on Thursday China could contribute to the development of Afghanistan in the future, Chinese state media reported.

Suhail Shaheen made the remark in an interview with China's state CGTN television, it said.

