Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Taliban to unveil new Afghan govt framework within weeks, official says

1 minute read

Taliban fighters march in uniforms on the street in Qalat, Zabul Province, Afghanistan, in this still image taken from social media video uploaded August 19, 2021 and obtained by REUTERS

KABUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Taliban aim to unveil a new governing framework for Afghanistan in the next few weeks, a spokesman for the Islamist movement said on Saturday, after the insurgents' swift takeover of the South Asian nation.

"Legal, religious and foreign policy experts in the Taliban aim to present the new governing framework in the next few weeks," the official told Reuters.

The Taliban have sought to present a more moderate face since last week's lightning takeover, but ruled with an iron fist from 1996 to 2001 before being toppled by U.S.-led forces for sheltering al Qaeda militants behind the Sept. 11 attacks.

Reporting by Rupam Nair; Writing by Clarence Fernandez; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · August 20, 2021 · 1:19 PM UTC

Cautious optimism as Philippines, Malaysia ease some coronavirus curbs

After 17 months of on-off lockdown measures in and around the Philippine capital Manila, its weary residents are hoping the latest easing of restrictions can breathe some life into an economy weighed down by the COVID-19 crisis.

Asia Pacific
Malaysia's new prime minister brings graft-tainted party back to power
Asia Pacific
Indonesia moves Afghan diplomatic mission to Pakistan, evacuates dozens
Asia Pacific
Australia reports record COVID-19 cases as police block Sydney protest
Asia Pacific
Biden picks Chicago ex-mayor Rahm Emanuel as Japan ambassador