Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Taliban, U.S. aim for swift handover of Kabul airport - Taliban official

1 minute read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban, Afghanistan's new rulers, and the departing U.S. forces are aiming for a swift handover of Kabul airport, a Taliban official told Reuters on Sunday.

"We are waiting for the final nod from the Americans to secure full control over Kabul airport," the official said on condition of anonymity.

He said the militants, who seized control of the capital on Aug. 15 after a lightning advance against the Western-backed government, had a team of technical experts and highly qualified engineers ready to take over the airport.

Reporting by Rupam Nair; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 3:15 AM UTC

Biden warns another militant attack in Afghanistan is highly likely

President Joe Biden warned on Saturday that another militant attack was highly likely as U.S. troops began leaving Kabul airport after a two-week scramble by Washington and its allies to evacuate citizens and at-risk Afghans.

Asia Pacific
Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases
Asia Pacific
EXCLUSIVE Pentagon holds talks with Chinese military for first time under Biden, official says
Asia Pacific
Macron says France, Britain to propose Kabul safe zone
Asia Pacific
Taliban, U.S. aim for swift handover of Kabul airport - Taliban official

The Taliban, Afghanistan's new rulers, and the departing U.S. forces are aiming for a swift handover of Kabul airport, a Taliban official told Reuters on Sunday.