Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Taliban will be judged on deeds, says U.S., after 'candid and professional' talks

1 minute read

Taliban delegates are seated in a plane in an unidentified location, in this handout photo uploaded to social media on October 9, 2021. Picture uploaded on on October 9, 2021. Social media handout/via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The United States said on Sunday that talks in the first face-to-face meeting between senior U.S. and Taliban officials since the hardline group retook power in Afghanistan in August were "candid and professional".

But the U.S. side reiterated that the Taliban would be judged on its actions, not only its words.

A State Department statement said the U.S. delegation in the Doha talks focused on security and terrorism concerns and safe passage for U.S. citizens, other foreign nationals and Afghans, as well as on human rights, including meaningful participation of women and girls in all aspects of Afghan society.

It said the two sides also discussed provision by the United States of robust humanitarian assistance directly to the Afghan people.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 10:36 PM UTC

'Long 100 days': Sydney reopens as Australia looks to live with COVID-19

Sydney's cafes, gyms and restaurants welcomed back fully vaccinated customers on Monday after nearly four months of lockdown as Australia aims to begin living with the coronavirus through higher vaccinations and to gradually reopen the country.

Asia Pacific
N.Korea's Kim calls for improving people's lives amid 'grim' economy
Asia Pacific
S.Korea's Lee wins ruling party primary in presidential race overshadowed by scandal
Asia Pacific
Japan PM Kishida says has no plan to alter capital-gains, dividend taxes
Asia Pacific
Taliban will be judged on deeds, says U.S., after 'candid and professional' talks