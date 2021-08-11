Taliban won't talk peace unless Ghani goes, says Pakistani PM

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani arrives in Mazar-i-Sharif to check the security situation of the northern provinces, Afghanistan August 11, 2021. Afghan Presidential palace/Handout via REUTERS

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Taliban leaders have said they will not negotiate with the Afghan government as long as Ashraf Ghani remains president, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday.

With peace talks stalled, violence in Afghanistan has escalated spiked sharply as the insurgent group makes rapid territorial gains. A U.S. defence official said on Wednesday that Taliban fighters could take over Kabul in 90 days. read more

Khan said a political settlement was looking difficult under current conditions.

"I tried to persuade the Taliban... three to four months back when the Taliban senior leadership came here," Khan told foreign journalists at his home in Islamabad.

"The condition is that as long as Ashraf Ghani is there, we (Taliban) are not going to talk to the Afghan government," Khan said, quoting the Taliban leaders as telling him.

Peace talks between the Taliban, who view Ghani and his government as puppets of the United States, and a team of Kabul-nominated Afghan negotiators started last September but have made no substantive progress.

Representatives of a number of countries, including the Untied States, are currently in the Qatari capital of Doha talking to both sides in a last-ditch push for a ceasefire before Aug 31 - the day all foreign forces officially exit Afghanistan.

The Pakistani prime minister said he felt the Afghan government was now trying to convince the United States to come back and intervene again.

"They've been here for 20 years... What will they do now that they did not do for 20 years?" he said.

U.S. forces have continued to use air strikes to support Afghan forces against Taliban advances, but it remains unclear if such support will continue after Aug 31.

Khan said Pakistan had "made it very clear" that it does not want any American military bases in Pakistan after U.S. forces exit Afghanistan.

Reporting by Gibran Peshimam; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.