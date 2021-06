Taliban's actions inconsistent with pursuit of peace in Afghanistan, says Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks while meeting with French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris, France, June 25, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, June 25 (Reuters) - The Taliban's actions in Afghanistan are totally inconsistent with the pursuit of a peaceful resolution to the conflict in the country, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday during a visit to Paris.

"We're looking very carefully at the situation on the ground in Afghanistan and were also looking very hard whether the Taliban is at all serious about peaceful resolution of the conflict," Blinken told a joint news conference with his French counterpart.

"Actions that try to take the country by force, of course, are totally inconsistent with finding a peaceful resolution," Blinken added.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and John Irish; Editing by Richard Lough and Gareth Jones

