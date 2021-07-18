Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Taliban's political office says it did not suggest a truce in Doha talks -Al Jazeera

1 minute read

CAIRO, July 18 (Reuters) - A spokesman for the Taliban's political office told Al Jazeera TV on Sunday that the group did not suggest an Afghan truce during the Doha talks.

"We did not present in the Doha talks a proposal for a three-month truce," the spokesman told the Qatar-based channel.

He added that the meetings with the Afghan government delegation would continue in the future and that the talks were "a good opportunity to bring views closer."

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 11:00 PM UTCAustralia to deport Britain's Katie Hopkins after quarantine breach

Australia will deport controversial British commentator Katie Hopkins after she admitted breaching the country's quarantine rules, Australia's minister for home affairs said on Monday.

Asia PacificCOVID-19 response runs underground in junta-ruled Myanmar
Asia PacificIndonesia reports record number of doctor deaths from COVID-19 in July
Asia PacificThai protesters clash with police near Government House
Asia PacificSiberian city residents advised to stay home to avoid smoke from wildfires