Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Temples underwater as floods hit historic Thai city

1 minute read
1/4

A lying Buddha statue is seen during the flood at a Temple in Ayutthaya, Thailand, October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

AYUTTHAYA, Thailand, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Several temples in Thailand's historic city of Ayutthaya were underwater on Wednesday, as heavy monsoon rains flooded provinces across the country.

More than 40 temples in Ayutthaya, home to ancient Buddhist temples, ruins, and monuments, have been affected by the floods, the city administration said.

At one of the temples, Wat Satue, monks paddled small boats through water that ranged from thigh deep to neck level.

"This is the worst flood in 10 years," its abbot Phra Kru Pariyat Yathikhun told Reuters by phone, adding that surrounding communities were also flooded.

Authorities have issued flood warnings across much of the country over the past two weeks as Tropical Storm Dianmu caused flash floods in 32 of Thailand's 76 provinces, killing nine people and affecting nearly 300,000 households.

Sixteen provinces were still flooded on Wednesday, including Ayutthaya, and authorities warned of another potential tropical storm that is forecast to reach the northeast of the country next week.

In 2011, Thailand suffered its worst floods in five decades, affecting 65 of its 76 provinces and killing hundreds.

Reporting by Soe Zeya Tun in Ayutthaya and Panarat Thepgumpanat in Bangkok; Writing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Jane Wardell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 7:35 AM UTC

New Japan PM Kishida off to rocky start in polling

Japan's new Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, is struggling to find his footing with voters just two days after he took the top job and launched his new government, multiple polls by local media showed on Tuesday.

Asia Pacific
ASEAN discusses excluding Myanmar junta chief from summit -envoy
Asia Pacific
Temples underwater as floods hit historic Thai city
Asia Pacific
Gaming apps block access in India's Silicon Valley state as ban takes effect
Asia Pacific
Indonesia conducts test flight using jet fuel mixed with palm oil