Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Ten cabin cruisers sink in Hong Kong marina fire, no serious casualties

1 minute read

HONG KONG, June 27 (Reuters) - A fire swept through a marina in Hong Kong in the early hours of Sunday, igniting fuel tanks as it passed along a line of closely moored cabin cruisers, and resulting in at least 10 sinking before firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Authorities in the Asian financial hub said at least 16 vessels were set ablaze, including those that sank, but there were no serious casualties.

The fire at the shelter in the city’s Aberdeen district began 2.30 am (1830 GMT Saturday) and took firefighters more than six hours to put out.

Fuel tanks could be heard exploding as thick smoke billowed skyward, covering the marina and neighbouring tower blocks, video footage shared with Reuters by the government showed.

Around 35 people were rescued from the vessels, RTHK public broadcaster reported, citing the fire services department.

Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 4:11 AM UTCAustralia's Sydney and Darwin in COVID-19 lockdowns

Sydney began a two-week lockdown on Sunday as a cluster of cases of the highly infectious coronavirus Delta variant rose to 110 in Australia's largest city, while an outbreak in the northern city of Darwin prompted a hard two-day stay-at-home order.

Asia PacificThailand announces new restrictions in Bangkok, other provinces
Asia PacificBiden calls on Afghans to 'decide their future' as withdrawal nears end
Asia PacificTaiwan reports first domestic case of Delta COVID variant
Asia PacificFilipinos bid farewell to former president Benigno Aquino