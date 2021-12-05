Asia Pacific
Ten people trapped after Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupts evacuated
JAKARTA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Ten people trapped after Indonesia's Semeru volcano on Java island erupted have been evacuated to safety, a spokesperson for the country's disaster mitigation agency told Reuters on Sunday.
The eruption that started a day earlier has killed at least one person and injured dozens of others.
Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Stanley Widianto Editing by Ed Davies
