Ten people trapped after Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupts evacuated

Local people affected by the eruption of Semeru mount volcano are evacuated at Sumberwuluh village in Lumajang regency, East Java province, Indonesia, December 4, 2021, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Muhammad Sidkin Ali/via REUTERS

JAKARTA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Ten people trapped after Indonesia's Semeru volcano on Java island erupted have been evacuated to safety, a spokesperson for the country's disaster mitigation agency told Reuters on Sunday.

The eruption that started a day earlier has killed at least one person and injured dozens of others.

Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Stanley Widianto Editing by Ed Davies

