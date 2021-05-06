Skip to main content

Asia PacificThai activist lawyer contracts COVID-19 while jailed on charge of insulting king -official

Reuters
1 minute read

A human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa speaks during a Thai anti-government mass protest, on the 47th anniversary of the 1973 student uprising, in Bangkok, Thailand October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thai activist lawyer, Arnon Nampa, jailed without bail since February on charges of insulting the country's powerful king, has contracted coronavirus in custody, a corrections department official said on Thursday.

"Arnon tested positive for COVID yesterday and at the moment he has been sent to the prison hospital for treatment," a corrections department official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. Arnon's Facebook page also reported he had contracted the coronavirus.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 4:12 AM UTCHong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed for further 10 months over June 4 assembly

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong will face an additional 10 months in jail for participating in an unauthorised assembly on June 4 last year to commemorate the 1989 crackdown on protesters in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

Asia PacificU.S. embassy in the doghouse in China after student visa post backfires
Asia PacificThai activist lawyer contracts COVID-19 while jailed on charge of insulting king -official
Asia PacificCOVID curbs reinstated in Sydney as Australian officials trace mystery case
Asia PacificS.Korea police raid anti-North Korea activist office over propaganda leaflets

South Korean police raided on Thursday the office of an anti-North Korea activist group that said it had released balloons into the North last week carrying dollar bills and leaflets denouncing the government in Pyongyang.