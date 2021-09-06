Thai August headline CPI unexpectedly dips 0.02% y/y

BANGKOK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) unexpectedly dropped 0.02% in August from a year earlier, due mainly to government subsidy measures, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

The reading compared with a forecast for a rise of 0.34% in a Reuters poll and followed July's 0.45% increase.

Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.