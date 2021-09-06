Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Thai August headline CPI unexpectedly dips 0.02% y/y

1 minute read

BANGKOK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) unexpectedly dropped 0.02% in August from a year earlier, due mainly to government subsidy measures, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

The reading compared with a forecast for a rise of 0.34% in a Reuters poll and followed July's 0.45% increase.

Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 1:20 AM UTC

New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs

New Zealand reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 for a third day in a row on Monday, ahead of a decision on whether coronavirus restrictions would be eased in most of the country.

Asia Pacific
Foxconn's Gou hopes for up to 9 mln BioNTech shots for Taiwan this year
Asia Pacific
Public support strong for Japan's COVID vaccine minister as next PM - media
Asia Pacific
Over 1,000 await flight clearance to leave Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif -organizer
Asia Pacific
U.N. urges Australia to speed up efforts to drop coal