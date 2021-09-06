Asia Pacific
Thai August headline CPI unexpectedly dips 0.02% y/y
BANGKOK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) unexpectedly dropped 0.02% in August from a year earlier, due mainly to government subsidy measures, the commerce ministry said on Monday.
The reading compared with a forecast for a rise of 0.34% in a Reuters poll and followed July's 0.45% increase.
Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon Editing by Ed Davies
