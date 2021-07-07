Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Thai business group cuts 2021 GDP outlook for 4th time amid virus outbreak

2 minute read

People wearing face masks shop for street food in Chinatown amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

BANGKOK, July 7 (Reuters) - Thailand's leading business group on Wednesday lowered its 2021 economic growth forecast for the fourth time this year to 0.0% to 1.5%, from 0.5% to 2.0%, due to a prolonged third wave of COVID-19 infections and despite higher exports.

The tourism-reliant country's biggest outbreak that emerged in April has seen the most cases and deaths, dealing a deeper blow to an already fragile economic recovery.

"The rapid and severe third wave has affected domestic demand although a clear global economic recovery will benefit Thai exports," Payong Srivanich, chairman of the joint-business group of industry, banking and commerce, told a briefing.

The group raised its export growth forecast to 8% to 10% this year from 5% to 7% due to better-than-expected global demand but cited infections at factories as a risk.

In the first five months of 2021, exports rose 10.78% from a year earlier, customs data showed.

If the outbreak cannot be controlled, more restrictions are imposed and foreign tourist numbers miss targets, the economy is likely to contract this year, Supant Mongkolsuthree, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries, told the briefing.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy shrank 6.1% last year, the deepest slump in over two decades, as the tourism sector was devastated by the pandemic.

Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai and Kitiphong Thaichareomn Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 8:04 AM UTCAs lockdown bites, Malaysians hoist white flags in plea for help

When Malaysian mother Hadijah Neamat was struggling to cope during the coronavirus lockdown, she hung a scrap of white cloth outside her window in a plea for help.

Asia PacificCOVID infections imperil Indonesia's vaccinated health workers, and hospitals
Asia PacificSouth Korea considers reimposing restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge
Asia PacificIndian actor Dilip Kumar, who embodied melancholy on screen, dies at 98
Asia PacificSingapore not counting Sinovac shots in COVID-19 vaccination tally