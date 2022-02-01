Thai c.bank to let banks invest more in fintech

People walk inside the Bank of Thailand in Bangkok, Thailand, August 5, 2016. Picture taken August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

BANGKOK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank plans to allow banks to invest more than a current limit of 3% of their capital funds in fintech, except in digital assets, an assistant governor said on Tuesday.

The central bank also expects to issue rules on virtual banks in the first half of the year, Roong Mallikamas told a news conference.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.