Thai c.bank to let banks invest more in fintech
BANGKOK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank plans to allow banks to invest more than a current limit of 3% of their capital funds in fintech, except in digital assets, an assistant governor said on Tuesday.
The central bank also expects to issue rules on virtual banks in the first half of the year, Roong Mallikamas told a news conference.
