Thai c.bank says inflation to exceed forecast this year

BANGKOK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Thailand's main inflation rate is expected to be higher than the central bank's forecast of 1.7% this year, central bank officials said on Friday.

They said inflation would exceed the Bank of Thailand's target range of 1-3% in the early part of 2022 before falling in the second half.

Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies

