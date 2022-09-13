1 minute read
Thai consumer confidence at 7-month high in August
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BANGKOK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence rose for a third straight month in August, reaching a seven-month high, bolstered by improved economic activity following government support measures and easing of COVID-19 curbs, a survey showed on Tuesday.
The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce rose to 43.7 in August from 42.4 in the previous month.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Martin Petty
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.