1 minute read
Thai court to give verdict on PM Prayuth's tenure on Sept. 30
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BANGKOK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Thailand's Constitutional Court on Wednesday set Sept. 30 as a date to deliver its verdict on the tenure of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, in a case that seeks to determine when he reaches an eight-year limit as premier.
Prayuth, who seized power in a 2014 coup before formally becoming prime minister, is currently suspended while the court deliberates on the case filed by the opposition. His deputy, Prawit Wongsuwan, is serving as caretaker premier.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Panu Wongcha-um; Writing by Martin Petty
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.