Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Thai digital payments surge from pre-coronavirus level

1 minute read

People wearing face masks shop for street food in Chinatown amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Digital payments in Thailand have quadrupled from pre-pandemic levels, the central bank said on Monday, as the Southeast Asian country's longest-running wave of infections accelerates demand for online services.

Thailand's latest outbreak started in April, accounting for more than 98% of its COVID-19 cases and deaths, prompting tougher restrictions in July and August that reduced mobility. read more

The number of daily transactions made via the PromptPay platform currently averaged 28 million, which is "quite a big jump" from pre-pandemic levels, Assistant Governor Siritida Panomwon Na Ayudhya told a news conference.

Average daily transactions were just 7 million in 2019 and rising to 14.5 million in 2020, central bank data showed.

As there are new financial services and investments during the pandemic, the financial sector post-COVID-19 will transform towards more digital services and faster, Siritida added.

Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 4:25 AM UTC

New Zealand makes COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for health workers

New Zealand will require teachers and workers in the health and disability sectors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday, as she extended restrictions in Auckland, its largest city, for another week.

Asia Pacific
India, China trade blame for break down in border talks
Asia Pacific
Facebook-backed group launches misinformation adjudication panel in Australia
Asia Pacific
Japan's Kishida puts wage hike incentives ahead of higher capital gains tax
Asia Pacific
Philippines president congratulates journalist Ressa on Nobel Prize