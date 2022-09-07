Thai economy in recovery, fiscal position strong - Dep PM

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

BANGKOK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is gradually recovering from the impact of the pandemic and its fiscal and financial position remains strong, Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow told a business seminar on Wednesday.

Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty

