Thai fiscal, monetary policy to help ensure full recovery in 2024 -FinMin
BANGKOK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Thailand's fiscal and monetary policy are still operating together to achieve 4% economic growth this year and ensure a full economic recovery, the finance minister said on Thursday.
The central bank had forecast the economy would be fully recovered in 2024, Finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told a business seminar. Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded 1.6% last year after a 6.2% contraction in 2020.
Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies
