Thai foreign minister says he met with Myanmar's jailed leader Suu Kyi

[1/2] Protesters hold up a portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi and raise three-finger salutes, during a demonstration to mark the second anniversary of Myanmar's 2021 military coup, outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok, Thailand, February 1, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

JAKARTA, July 12 (Reuters) - Thailand's foreign minister Don Pramudwinai said on Wednesday he had met with Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and that she was in good health.

Suu Kyi is currently in prison and has been sentenced to more than 30 years in jail for a multitude of offences, which she denies and is appealing at the Supreme Court.

Reporting by Kate Lamb; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.