Thai industry group scales down tourism forecast, says 3 mln jobs lost

BANGKOK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Foreign visitors in Thailand are expected at about 280,000 this year, down from half million projected earlier, a private tourism group said on Tuesday, as the country suffers a prolonged coronavirus outbreak.

The crucial tourism sector has lost about 3 million jobs during the pandemic, the Tourism Council of Thailand said in a statement.

Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai and Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty

