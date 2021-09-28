Asia Pacific
Thai industry group scales down tourism forecast, says 3 mln jobs lost
BANGKOK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Foreign visitors in Thailand are expected at about 280,000 this year, down from half million projected earlier, a private tourism group said on Tuesday, as the country suffers a prolonged coronavirus outbreak.
The crucial tourism sector has lost about 3 million jobs during the pandemic, the Tourism Council of Thailand said in a statement.
