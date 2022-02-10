Thai Jan consumer confidence dips for first time in 5 months

BANGKOK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence dropped in January for the first time in five months, hurt by a new coronavius outbreak, a slow economic recovery and the high prices of goods, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce fell to 44.8 in January from 46.2 in December.

Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai, Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies

