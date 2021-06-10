Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Thai May consumer confidence hits record low on virus outbreak

2 minute read

Thai consumer confidence hit a record low in May, hurt by the country's latest and biggest coronavirus outbreak so far, which could cost the economy as much as 800 billion baht ($25.7 billion), the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce fell to 44.7 in May from 46.0 in April, when an outbreak emerged that has accounted for most of Thailand's overall COVID-19 infections and deaths.

A sluggish rollout of vaccines and political uncertainty had also undermined consumer confidence in drivers for an economic recovery, university president Thanavath Phonvichai told a briefing.

If the outbreak can be controlled this month, the economic impact is estimated at 500 billion baht to 800 billion baht this year, he said, adding a commerce confidence index also hit a record low in May.

However, consumer confidence is expected to pick up over the next six months on optimism about a pickup in vaccinations and reopening to foreign visitors, Thanavath said.

Thailand started its long awaited mass vaccination drive on Monday. read more

($1 = 31.13 baht)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 2:37 AM UTCYoung voter anger over housing, jobs threatens Moon’s legacy in South Korea

Outside class hours, Kim Kyung-wook delivers meals on foot to apartment blocks near his university in eastern Seoul, while constantly checking his phone to trade stocks, cryptocurrency and used Nike sneakers.

Asia PacificJapan's wholesale prices rise at fastest pace in 13 years on commodities surge
Asia PacificS.Korea considers vaccinating workers at major companies
Asia PacificTaiwan ‘cautiously optimistic’ on resuming U.S. trade talks, official says
Asia PacificEx-Mongolian prime minister Khurelsukh wins presidential election in landslide