Thai PM says mass shooting incident 'shocking'















BANGKOK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A mass shooting on Thursday at a daycare centre that killed at least 34 people, including 22 children, was a shocking incident, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said, sending condolences to the families of the victims.

On his Facebook page, Prayuth ordered all agencies to urgently treat the wounded.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.