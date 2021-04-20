Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Tuesday that he would not be attending a summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Jakarta on April 24, where the crisis in army-ruled Myanmar is set to be discussed.

Prayuth said Thailand would be represented by Deputy Prime Minister Don Pramudwinai, who is also foreign minister, at the meeting of ASEAN leaders at the bloc's Jakarta headquarters.

