Thai PM to visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday - Saudi state TV

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha attends a family photo session with new cabinet ministers (not pictured) at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

DUBAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha will visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday following an invitation by the country's crown prince, Saudi state television reported on Sunday.

The visit will be the first of its kind in nearly three decades, the Dubai-based Al-Arabiya television channel reported.

Reporting by Nadine Awadalla Editing by Gareth Jones

