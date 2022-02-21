Thai Q4 GDP +1.8% q/q, stronger rebound than expected

BANGKOK, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy returned to growth in the final quarter of 2021, official data showed on Monday, as exports increased and domestic activity improved following an easing of coronavirus curbs and reopening to tourists.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.8% in the December quarter from the previous three months, data from the National Economic and Social Development Council showed, oustripping a forecast 1.4% increase in a Reuters poll, and after a revised seasonally adjusted 0.9% contraction in the third quarter. read more

From a year earlier, gross domestic product (GDP) grew 1.9% in October-December, beating a forecast 0.7% rise, and against a revised 0.2% contraction in the previous three months.

The economy expanded 1.6% in 2021, the data showed.

For 2022, the agency maintained its GDP outlook at 3.5%-4.5%.

Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Sam Holmes, Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.