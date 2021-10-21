Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Thailand to allow quarantine-free travel from 46 countries, PM says

By and
1 minute read

Hotel drivers wait for passengers at the airport, as Phuket reopens to overseas tourists, allowing foreigners fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to visit the resort island without quarantine, in Phuket, Thailand July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Thailand will allow visitors from 46 countries vaccinated against COVID-19 to forgo quarantine from next month, up from 10 previously announced, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Thursday.

The Southeast Asian country is poised to introduce the new quarantine-free travel arrangements on Nov. 1 as it seeks to revive its vital tourism industry.

Last week, Prayuth said that at least 10 countries, including Britain, Singapore, Germany, China and the United States, would be exempt from quarantine.

He did not name the extra countries in a Facebook post on Thursday but said the visitors could skip mandatory quarantine providing they arrive via air, have been fully vaccinated and have a document to show they are virus-free.

Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat and Orathai Sriring; Writing by John Geddie; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 11:24 AM UTC

For Afghan Hazaras, where to pray can be life and death choice

Each time Hussain Rahimi leaves his Kabul home for the mosque to pray, he recites the Kalima - a short verse that is the central tenet of Islam - because he is not sure he will come home alive.

Asia Pacific
S.Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters
Asia Pacific
N.Korea questions U.S. intent after fresh offer to meet
Asia Pacific
In S.Korea, an army of retail investors flocks to YouTube for stock trading advice
Asia Pacific
Qantas prepares planes for Sydney's international reopening