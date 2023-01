BANGKOK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved a budget of 3.35 trillion baht ($100 billion) for the fiscal year 2024.

The new budget is 5.18% bigger than the previous year, government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said.

($1 = 33.4900 baht)

Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by Martin Petty











