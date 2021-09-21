Thailand approves $807 mln relief measures, extends travel scheme

BANGKOK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet approved on Tuesday a further 27 billion baht ($807.17 million) in relief measures and extended a scheme to boost domestic travel to the end of February, as the government deals with the country's biggest coronavirus outbreak to date.

The relief support, such as a subsidy on utilities, will be offered to welfare card holders, government spokespersons told a news conference.

($1 = 33.45 baht)

Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai and Panarat Thepgumpanat Writing by Orathai Sriring

