Thailand approves additional $909 mln in virus relief measures

People wearing masks queue outside the Central Vaccination Center as Thailand opens walk-in first dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination scheme for elders, people with a minimum weight of 100 kg and pregnant women in Bangkok, Thailand, July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa/File Photo

BANGKOK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved an additional 30 billion baht ($909 million) in relief measures for those hit by tougher restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 infections, a government spokesman said.

On Sunday, the Southeast Asian country extended the curbs for another month and expanded lockdown areas in 29 provinces as it deals with its biggest outbreak to date. read more

($1 = 33.02 baht)

