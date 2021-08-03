Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Thailand approves additional $909 mln in virus relief measures

1 minute read

People wearing masks queue outside the Central Vaccination Center as Thailand opens walk-in first dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination scheme for elders, people with a minimum weight of 100 kg and pregnant women in Bangkok, Thailand, July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa/File Photo

BANGKOK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved an additional 30 billion baht ($909 million) in relief measures for those hit by tougher restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 infections, a government spokesman said.

On Sunday, the Southeast Asian country extended the curbs for another month and expanded lockdown areas in 29 provinces as it deals with its biggest outbreak to date. read more

($1 = 33.02 baht)

Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Orathai Sriring; Editing by James Pearson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 8:31 AM UTCTop Japan medic urges nationwide state of emergency amid COVID surge

The head of the Japan Medical Association called on Tuesday for a nationwide state of emergency to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases in Olympics host city Tokyo and elsewhere, Kyodo news agency said, as worries grow about a strained healthcare system.

Asia PacificJapan government starts to "name and shame" quarantine rule-breakers
Asia PacificN.Korea wants sanctions eased to restart talks with U.S., S.Korea says
Asia PacificMalaysia's embattled PM says will discuss debate on emergency laws
Asia PacificA year after taboo on Thai king broken, 103 face jail for royal insult