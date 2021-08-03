Asia Pacific
Thailand approves additional $909 mln in virus relief measures
BANGKOK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved an additional 30 billion baht ($909 million) in relief measures for those hit by tougher restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 infections, a government spokesman said.
On Sunday, the Southeast Asian country extended the curbs for another month and expanded lockdown areas in 29 provinces as it deals with its biggest outbreak to date. read more
($1 = 33.02 baht)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.